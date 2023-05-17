Assault
• Rickshell Gary, 40, homeless, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault and battery or simple assault and general misdemeanor child abuse, May 15.
• Curqwan Xavier Ervin, 23, Grayson Street, High Point, was charged with assault of a female by a male over 18 years of age, communicating threats and common law robbery, May 15.
• Hatsady Phiansin, 40, Charles Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, May 15.
Larceny/Theft
• Idriys Y. Kindle, 39, Scientific Street, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, May 15.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Casey Shane Boggs, 36, Woodside Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, May 15.
• Kevin Gomez-Roblero, 26, South Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possessing or consuming an alcoholic beverage not in its original container in the passenger area of a vehicle, May 15.
• Barry Allen Anderson, 51, Baker Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, May 15.
Other charges
• Leslie Allen Creamer Jr., 31, Russell Avenue, High Point, was charged with violation of a release order, May 15.
• Nebraska Dajour Wright, 26, Almina Place, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, May 15.
• Tonya Lee Shankle, 49, Grand Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, May 15.
