Assault
• April Dawn Velasquez, 47, Colony Drive, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, May 14.
• Tarus Lashawn Leach, 46, Tracer Place, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, May 14.
• Laparis Shanta Neal, 28, Charity Court, Greensboro, was charged with affray or simple assault, May 14.
• Timothy Zakeem Harris, 22, Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, May 13.
• Taqurious Q. Cook, 19, Wesley Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and second-degree trespass, May 13.
• Travis James Overby, 45, homeless, High Point, was charged with assault on a government official, May 12.
• Radonta D. Williams, 37, Campbell Street, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, May 11.
• Dylan Malik Hatcher, 20, Galloway Street, Eden, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, May 11.
• Darrius Hope, 33, Denny Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and larceny, May 11.
• Khali Jenkins-Stephens, 28, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and injury to personal property, May 11.
• Michelle Sherice Johnson, 36, Hodson Street, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, May 11.
Breaking and entering
• Christopher Jorge Amador, 30, Shady View Drive, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering with the intent to injure or terrorize the occupant and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, May 13.
• Ernest Louis Young, 53, Ray Avenue, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering with the intent to injure or terrorize the occupant, May 11.
Larceny/Theft
• Larry Windell Thacker, 62, Rosewood Place, High Point, was charged with concealment of merchandise, May 12.
• Derick Leon Williams, 43, Ambridge Court, High Point, was charged with habitual larceny, May 12.
Drugs/Alcohol
• La Rosco Smith Sr., 61, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with consumption at an off-premise establishment of alcohol and second-degree trespass, May 11.
Other charges
• Candice Nicole Dempski, 36, Ridgecrest Drive, High Point, was charged with being an unlicensed bail bondsman, May 11.
• Octavia Renee Grier, 60, Ennis Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, May 11.
• Michelle Martina Fletcher, 42, Sunnybrook Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, May 14.
• Mercadies A. Breeden, 26, Ambassador Court, High Point, was charged general misdemeanor child abuse, May 12.
• Robert Mason-Taylor Bolton, 25, Greer Avenue, High Point, was charged with violation of restrictions on a release order, May 11.
Incidents
• Police went to a residence on Annmoore Circle, where a woman told officers that she was struck in the face. Paramedics treated her bleeding wound, May 11.
• Police are investigating an assault reported at a convenience store on Centennial Street, May 11.
• Police went to a residence on Northpoint Avenue after a report of a domestic disturbance, May 11.
• Police went to a residence on Hobson Street after a report of a domestic assault, May 11.
