High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. High 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.