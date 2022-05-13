Assault
• Tiffany Castiglia, 38, Player Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a government official, May 11.
• Laquanta Bailey, 31, True Lane, High Point, was charged with felony child abuse causing serious physical injury, May 11.
• Whitney Montford, 32, Boundary Avenue, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault and possession of drug paraphernalia, May 11.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Heather Larose, 32, Willowood Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, May 11.
• Miles Miller, 21, Merry Hills Court, High Point, was charged with violating a city ordinance by consuming on city property, May 11.
• Alejandro Perez-Valentin, 18, Bracyridge Road, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, May 11.
Other charges
• Robert C. Pinson, 37, Manchester Drive, Jamestown, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order, May 11.
• Amy Renee Hutchens, 49, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, May 11.
• Daniel Gelzer, 21, South Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of communicating threats and second-degree trespass, May 11.
Incidents
• Police recovered a Honda Accord along Underhill Street that was reported stolen out of Greensboro, May 11.
• Police investigated a domestic disturbance outside a business on Penny Road, May 11.
• Police are investigating vandalism to a Ford Escape along Glenstone Trail, May 11.
• Police are investigating the theft of a purse by a woman shopping at a business on Mall Loop Road, May 11.
• Police took possession of a wallet found at an apartment complex on Bellemeade Street and turned in by employees of the complex, May 11.
• Police are investigating vandalism to an Audi Q7 along Cherrybrook Drive, May 11.
• Police are investigating an attempted cyberspace extortion of a resident of Jamesford Drive, May 11.
• Police are investigating a break-in to a vacant building on Qubein Avenue, May 11.
