Assault
• Deloris W. Smith, 82, Barbee Street, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, May 10.
• Kenya Alexander, 30, Pershing Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of affray or simple assault and communicating threats, May 10.
• Kadeidre Jones, 29, Cox Road, Thomasville, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, May 10.
• Valerie Kimbrough, 33, Hobson Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, May 10.
Larceny/Theft
• Fredrick Harris Sr., 56, Gordon Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and interfering with an electronic monitoring device, May 10.
• Jessica Lynn McHeimer, 36, Geddie Place, High Point, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, May 10.
• Michael Messina, 42, Foster Lane, Salisbury, was charged with shoplifting, May 10.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Robert Rochester Jr., 35, Kanoy Farm Road, Kernersville, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession or marijuana paraphernalia, May 10.
• Hykeen Horne Jr., 24, Burkston Court, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, being a fugitive from justice and prohibited weapons possession by a felon, May 10.
• Elizabeth K. Goode, 33, Spring Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, May 10.
Other charges
• Jorge Luis Perez Portales, 35, Baker Road, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, May 10.
• Dynasia Vaught, 26, Fourth Street, High Point, was charged with cyberstalking, May 10.
• Lucinda Devontae Johnson, 53, W. Vandalia Road, Greensboro, was charged with communicating threats, May 9.
Incidents
• Police are investigating the passing of a counterfeit $20 bill for an order at a fast-food restaurant on S. Main Street, May 10.
• Police are investigating reports of shots fired at the intersection of Ward Avenue and Cassell Street. Spent shell casings were found along Ward Ave and in the intersection of Ward Avenue and Fairview Street. No victims or property damaged were found, May 10.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a Chrysler Aspen from outside a residence on Chandler Avenue, May 10.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 2900 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive where the driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado fled the scene after striking another vehicle, May 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.