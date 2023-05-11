Assault
• Secoyoh R. Rorie, 35, Darden Street, High Point, was charged with assault in the presence of a minor, May 9.
• Octavia Renee Grier, 60, Ennis Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault and communicating threats, May 9.
• Richard James Boody Jr., 33, Westchester Drive, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, May 9.
Larceny/Theft
• Todd Mitchell Smith Jr., 50, Davidson Avenue, Winston-Salem, was charged with larceny, May 9.
• Teresa Marie Beckom, 44, Mantura Lane, Greensboro, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, May 9.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Nicholas Slead, 36, Waller Road East, Tacoma, Washington, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possessing drug equipment or paraphernalia, May 9.
• Trayon Tyrone Baxter, 28, Liberty Arms Court, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, May 9.
• Oswaldo J. Rivera, 37, White Street, Archdale, was charged with driving while license revoked with an impaired revocation and speeding with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, May 9.
Other charges
• Dorothy Mae Latrice Gladden, 31, Shadow Ridge Drive, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, May 9.
• Courey Holley, 38, Rosecrest Drive, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, having an expired, suspended, fictitious or revoked registration and a signal or movement violation, May 9.
• Derrick Troy Wilson, 48, Cherry Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with second-degree trespass, May 9.
• John Davis Baker Jr., 38, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, May 9.
• Mercadies Atashane Breeden, 26, Fourth Street, High Point, was charged with stalking, communicating threats and second-degree trespass, May 8.
• Nicholas Ryan Thompson, 38, Maple Grove Court, Archdale, was charged with second-degree trespass, May 8.
• Zaquan Jerome Mason-Terry, 19, Maybrook Drive, Greensboro, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and first-degree trespass, May 9.
