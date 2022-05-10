Breaking and entering
• Damion Jenkins, 41, Rotary Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony breaking and entering a building and felonious restraint, May 9.
• Abram Woodard, 21, Meredith Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony breaking and entering a building, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and first-degree trespass, May 9.
• Waquan Emanuel Armstrong, 19, Anaheim Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, May 9.
Assault
• Damali Wagstaff, 33, Huffine Mill Road, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of assault and battery or simple assault and impaired driving, May 9.
• Mitchell D. Lucas, 57, Denny Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault inflicting serious injury and assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, May 9.
• James Swinton, 56, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, May 9.
Larceny/Theft
• Chastity Stroud, 28, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, May 9.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Jeremiah Dallas, 18, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon, May 9.
Other charges
• Kennth DeCamp Jr., 41, Carolina Avenue, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of carrying a concealed gun and second-degree trespass, May 9.
• Mohamed Abderahmen, 35, Hartley Drive, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, May 9.
Incidents
• Police went to a residence on Fairfield Road after a report of a domestic disturbance, May 9.
