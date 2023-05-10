Assault
• Christopher Olajuwon Wilson, 36, Fairfield Road, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, May 8.
• Traekata M. Hairston, 25, Winterhazel Road, Charlotte, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, May 8.
Breaking and entering
• Zachary Tyler Cochran, 20, Misty Drive, Thomasville, was charged with felony breaking and entering cars or other motor vehicles and misdemeanor larceny, May 8.
Larceny/Theft
• Bobby Edwards Boone II, 34, Jinbo Lane, Mountain City, Tennessee, was charged with failure to return rented property with written purchase option, May 8.
• Lucas Xavier Decamp, 18, N.C. 49, Denton, was charged with shoplifting, May 8.
• Christian Carson English, 18, Gopher Woods Road, Asheboro, was charged with shoplifting, May 8.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Teresa Renee Hardin, 27, Dusty Lane, Thomasville, was charged with possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, May 8.
• Ethan Bradford Chambers, 32, Cannon Street, Thomasville, was charged with possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, and driving while license suspended or revoked, May 8.
• Eugene Bryan Miller, 62, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, May 8.
• Darren Curtis Person, 20, Forestglade Drive, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, May 8.
• Jordan Grace Taylor, 21, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and impaired driving, May 8.
• Mykatlah A. Jenkins, 18, Easter Road, Lexington, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and having a fictitious, expired, suspended or revoked registration, May 8.
Other charges
• Victor Alonzo Martinez, 33, Jordan Place, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, May 8.
• Jerry Malloy, 56, Park Street, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, May 8.
• Marcus Donte Murray, 34, Chester Ridge Drive, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage and driving while license suspended or revoked, May 8.
• Jamar Bernard Harrington, 29, Johnson Street, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, May 8.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a report of an assault along Green Drive in which someone was pushed to the ground, May 8.
• Police are seeking whoever walked out without paying a $66 bill at a restaurant on Tinsley Drive, May 8.
