Assault
• Marcus Oxendine, 38, South Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, May 5.
• Angelo Pegeuese, 35, Clara Cox Way, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, May 5.
• Joshua Livingston, 38, Grayson Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, May 8.
• Erica Milton, 35, Larchmont Drive, Greensboro, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, May 8.
• Willie Alexander Jr., 50, Asheboro Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, May 8.
• John Mosinak II, 56, Chestnut Drive, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, May 7.
• Melissa Moore Carnes, 54, Shalotte Drive, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, May 6.
• Jonathan McKinley Irby, 59, Wesley Drive, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, May 7.
Larceny/Theft
• Jaquan Leak, 25, Forrest Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of uttering a forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretenses, May 6.
• Amanda Mabry, 54, Hickorywood Drive, Lexington, was charged with one count each of failure to return hired property and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, May 6.
• Catherine Frandock, 54, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with habitual larceny, May 5.
• Khalif Tijee Wells, 28, Bel Ivy Road, Newberry, South Carolina, was charged with larceny, May 5.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Moo Ka Prue, 23, Bradshaw Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, May 7.
• Wayne B. Atkinson, 35, Carolina Street, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia or equipment, May 8.
• Milton Vasquez-Gonzalez, 25, Tyson Court, was charged with impaired driving, May 6.
• Sherman Bryan Colvard, 45, Curry Road, Kernersville, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, May 5.
• Tyler Steven Howard, 28, Edwards Hill Church Road, Siler City, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, May 5.
Other charges
• Mike E. Roberts, 36, Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with three counts of violating a domestic violence protective order, May 6.
• Mitchell Monroe III, 57, Franklin Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, May 6.
• Ronald Bowser, 31, Normandy Road, Greensboro, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, May 7.
• Zyicoren Little, 19, Ward Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of reckless driving to endanger persons or property, driving without registration and no operator’s license, May 6.
• Melissa Ann Wood, 37, Coltrane Avenue, High Point, was charged with disorderly conduct, May 8.
Incidents
• Police went to N. Main Street where an intoxicated man was reported getting into a Honda Accord that didn’t belong to him. He initially refused to get out of the vehicle, thinking that it was his, May 7.
• Police went to a residence on Erica Marie Court after a report of an altercation among neighbors, May 8.
• Police seized a concealed firearm and towed a Toyota RAV4 that police stopped at S. Main Street and Springfield Road for speeding, May 6.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on Birchwood Drive. The person received medical treatment at the scene, May 5.
• Police went to a residence on Aileen Court after a report of vandalism to a window during a party, May 5.
• Police went to a residence on Fairfield Drive after a report of domestic disturbance and communication of threats, May 8.
