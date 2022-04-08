High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.