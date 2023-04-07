Assault
• Vanessa Bullard, 23, South Road, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, April 5.
Updated: April 7, 2023 @ 1:02 am
• Brittany Jonquil Blue, 32, Manley Street, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, April 5.
• Jaquez Shamon McMillan, 24, Downing Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, April 5.
• William Tyrese McIntyre, 22, Randolph Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault and communicating threats, April 5.
• Anthony Antonio Pearson, 48, Sharon Way, High Point, was charged with assault on a female and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, April 5.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Ruben Silva-Rumbo, 21, Willow Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and common law robbery, April 5.
• Seth Macon Routh, 31, Routh Road, Franklinville, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, April 5.
• David Ray Wilkes, 46, Loftyview Court, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, prohibited weapons possession by a felon and carrying a concealed gun, April 5.
• Destiny Martinez Baldwin, 25, Terrell Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun, April 4.
Other charges
• Jamar Bernard Harrington, 29, Johnson Street, High Point, was charged with failure to give information or aid personal injury and speeding-failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, April 4.
• Eduardo Luis Morales, 32, Spinel Lane, Knightdale, was charged with disorderly conduct or disturbing the peace, April 5.
• Adesina Lateef Lawal, 38, Brent Road, Raleigh, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, April 5.
• Baptisha Bonham, 37, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, April 5.
• Pedro Amaya, 34, Stadium Drive, Eden, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, April 5.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a report by a woman on Baker Road that she was assaulted by her boyfriend, April 5.
