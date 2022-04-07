Assault
• Perez Thorne, 35, Morgan Place, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, April 5.
Larceny/Theft
• Christy Lynn Rogers, 46, homeless, High Point, was charged with felony larceny, April 5.
• Carl Preston Davis, 35, Kersey Valley Road, Archdale, was charged with financial transaction card theft, April 4.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Brandon Hartley, 23, Lindsay Acres Lane, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, April 5.
• Marvin Jacobs Jr., 54, Enterprise Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, April 4.
Other charges
• Patrick M. Brand, 29, Windley Street, High Point, was charged with a federal probation violation, April 5.
• Lindley Spencer Jr., 52, Elm Street, Thomasville, was charged with failure to notify change of address of a sex offender, April 5.
Incidents
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage at S. Main Street and Plaza Lane where the driver of a late-model Jeep Wrangler merged into the side of another vehicle and fled the scene, April 5.
• Report of theft of a catalytic converter from a Honda Element in the 2000 block of N. Main Street. A man told police that when he started his car after work, it did not sound right. He took it to a local auto shop, where it was found the catalytic converter had been stolen while he was at work, April 5.
• Report of an animal bite in the 3900 block of Copperfield Court where a man said he was bitten by a fox. Police found the fox lying near the woodline on the road and appeared to have several bite wounds on the left front leg and chin. The animal was taken to the Guilford County animal shelter and will be sent off for rabies testing. The victim received a minor bite to the lower right leg and was taken to a medical facility for treatment, April 5.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 100 block of Spring Garden Circle where driver reported that the driver of a pickup truck collided with his Dodge Charger while both were traveling on E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The driver fled the scene. No one was injured, Apri 5.
