Assault
• Whitney Nichole Montford, 33, Briggs Place, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, April 4.
Updated: April 6, 2023 @ 5:33 am
Assault
• Whitney Nichole Montford, 33, Briggs Place, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, April 4.
• Martin Andrew Amick, 61, Briggs Place, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, April 4.
• Jaibin Josue Nieto, 35, W. Terrel Street, Greensboro, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, failure to appear and failure to comply, April 3.
Larceny/Theft
• Jonathan Eugene McNeil, 46, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with habitual larceny, April 4.
• Misty Mullis Gallop, 44, Brookhollow Lane, Archdale, was charged with concealment of merchandise, April 4.
• Subrena Dawn Owenby, 32, Bencini Place, High Point, was charged with larceny, obtaining property by false pretenses and possession of a controlled substance, April 4.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Rita Birhaine Gebrehiwot, 26, Guyer Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, April 4.
• Holly Lynn Jacobs, 39, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, April 4.
• Carrie Leigh Willis, 40, Memorial Park Drive, Thomasville, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, April 3.
• Michael Eugene Cranford, 56, Sunrise Avenue, Thomasville, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance, trafficking heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia, April 3.
Other charges
• Denecia Collins, 65, Daniel Paul Drive, Archdale, was charged with failure to give information after a crash, April 4.
• Joshua Adam Lewis, 38, Hamilton Street, High Point, was charged with violating the Domestic Violence Act, April 4.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a report that a client of a business on N. Main Street made threats against the proprietor and threatened to damage his car. The man left before police arrived, April 4.
• Police were helping a couple on Saddlewood Club Drive try to find the wife’s passport, April 4.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on Ardale Drive. The person already received Narcan from a roommate and was responsive, April 4.
