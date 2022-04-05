Assault
• Larry D. Finney, 42, Ingleside Drive, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, March 31.
• Kenneth Wendell Mims Jr., 48, Blain Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, March 31.
Larceny/Theft
• Darius D. Johnson, 40, Cedar Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, March 31.
• Eric Stilwell, 45, Henderson Drive, Thomasville, was charged with larceny, March 31.
• Jeremy Ty Brown, 29, Carey Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of shoplifting and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, March 31.
• Vincent Troy Scott, 56, Gallimore Dairy Road, High Point, was charged with one count of misdemeanor larceny and identity theft, March 31.
• Marco Valle, 49, Southern Meadow Court, Stokesdale, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, April 4.
• Javon Shamar Prince, 23, McConnell Avenue, Eden, was charged with one count of felony larceny, seven counts of misdemeanor larceny, obtaining property by false pretenses and possessing stolen goods, April 1.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Euvashii Carter, 43, Amos Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of selling or delivering a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school or day-care center, possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance and selling or delivering a Schedule I controlled substance, March 31.
• Damon Taggart, 47, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, March 31.
• Regina L. White, 43, Hamilton Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and driving while license revoked, March 31.
• Baronica Rickert, 32, Cloniger Drive, Thomasville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, March 31.
• Jose Lopez-Romero, 43, Ontario Street, Greensboro, was charged with impaired driving, April 4.
• Yusif Kali Kelley, 18, Hickory Chapel Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and driving while license suspended/revoked, April 3.
• Andy Justein Embree, 28, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, April 3.
Other charges
• Cole Abraham Ablow, 20, Green Street, Newbery, Massachusetts, was charged with one count each of possessing or manufacturing fraudulent identification and obtaining identification using false information, March 31.
• Erin Edwards, 30, Dover Circle, Reidsville, was charged with injury to personal property, March 31.
• Thomas Baker Jr., 51, Hoover Drive, Lexington, was charged with first-degree trespass, March 31.
• Melissa Widener, 32, Hoover Drive, Lexington, was charged with first-degree trespass, March 31.
• Jacob Justice, 41, Friendship Ledford Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with first-degree trespass, March 31.
• Rex Lovette, 62, Everett Lane, High Point, was charged with indecent exposure, April 4.
• David Collins Jr., 33, Blain Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, eluding arrest and failing to stop at a stop sign, April 4.
• Amy Victoria Izzo, 22, Rockbridge Terrace, Prospect, Connecticut, was charged with injury to personal property, April 2.
Incidents
• Police are investigating the theft of groceries from the parking lot of a Broadstone Village Drive. While a resident was unloading groceries from his vehicle, someone stole a 12-pack of Coca-Cola from inside the vehicle, March 31.
• Police are investigating how a piece of furniture fell off the dock of a business on Centennial Street and struck a Volkswagen Taos, March 31.
• Police are investigating the theft of a $500 iPhone from a desk during a class at a High Point University building on International Avenue, March 31.
• Police are searching for the driver of a Ford Super Duty pickup involved in a multiple-car crash at Piedmont Parkway and N.C. 68 who drove away from the wreck and later wrecked the pickup and ran away from that, April 4.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a catalytic converter off a vehicle parked along Eaton Place, March 31.
• Police are investigating shots fired at a Nissan Sentra driving along Sales Street, March 31.
• Police are investigating the theft of a license plate off a flatbed trailer parked at the Walmart on N. Main Street, March 31.
• Police went to a residence on Hartley Drive after a report of a domestic disturbance, March 31.
• Police are investigating a report of a car striking and damaging a vehicle in a parking lot on S. Main Street, March 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.