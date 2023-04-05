Assault
• Harold James Beck Jr., 29, Parkside Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, April 3.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Assault
• Harold James Beck Jr., 29, Parkside Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, April 3.
Larceny/Theft
• Stacey Juanita Bailey, 47, English Road, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, April 3.
• Mitchell Dwayne Williams Jr., 48, Preddy Boulevard, Greensboro, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses and possessing stolen goods, April 3.
• Melissa Dawn Williams, 39, Preddy Boulevard, Greensboro, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses and possessing stolen goods, April 3.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Jaikob Dezmond James, 20, Harbor House Drive, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, April 3.
• Shameka Terell Drawhorn, 40, Americhase Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, April 3.
Other charges
• Correy Darvez McManus, 34, Delk Drive, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, April 3.
• Stephen Michael Amos Jr., 30, Becky Hill Road, Lexington, was charged with soliciting prostitution, April 3.
Incidents
• Police are investigating vandalism to a Buick Lucerne along Jamac Road that resulted in $400 worth of damage, April 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.