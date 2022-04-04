Assault/weapons
Jalian Stephon Baxter, Northdate Court, High Point, carrying a concealed gun, released on written promise to appear in court, Apri 1.
Courtney Joseph Bethea, 38, E. Fairfield Road, High Point, assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, released on written promise to appear in court, April 2.
Florence Laquisha Pittman, 28, Radford Street, High Point, assault on a government official, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, second-degree trespass, $5,000 secured bond, April 2.
Zynichyona Whitney Daniela Oliver, 32, Stoneycreek Drive, High Point, assault and battery, failure to appear in court, released on written promise to appear in court, April 2.
Roy Miguel Rosa Jr., 45, Halcyon Street, Greensboro, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault by pointing a gun, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, $50,000 secured bond, April 3.
Kaiya Lanae Holt, 23, Ardale Drive, High Point, affray or simple assault, domestic hold, April 3.
Property crimes
Michael Shaquan Lorenzo Brown Jr., 27, Banbridge Drive, High Point, larceny, $500 unsecured, April 1.
Ashley Renee Tranbarger, 31, Woodruff Road, Kernersville, breaking and entering a vehicle, $800 secured, April 2.
Samantha Atkins Brind Byrd, 49, Darden Road, Greensboro, larceny, failure to appear in court, $400 unsecured, April 2.
Calvin Dwayne Julius Britt, Darden Road, Greensboro, larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, $800 unsecured, April 2.
Jenein Ellen White, 36, Hillside Avenue, Union, New Jersey, breaking or entering with intent to terrorize or injure, vandalism to real property willful and wanton, $800 secured bond, April 3.
Christopher Chase Cosper, 39, Imperial Drive, High Point, larceny, $500 unsecured, April 3.
Drugs/alcohol
Jhameriqoi Keson-Nyke Parker, 24, Barnwell Street, Thomasville, driving after having consumed a sufficient amount of alcohol, released on written promise to appear in court, April 1.
Thomas Mitchell Stone, 24, Drake Road, Greensboro, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, $1,500 secured, April 1.
Javon Shamar Prince, McConnel Avenue, Eden, felony larceny, two counts misdemeanor larceny, probation violation, $7,200 secured, April 1.
Tanner Way Spangler, 29, Deer Hunter Lane, Lexington, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, two counts failure to appear in court, $4,500 secured, April 3.
Other charges
Michelle Consuela Carden, 44, Waterbury Drive, Archdale, parole violation, no bond allowed, April 1.
Annisa Radie Williams, 52, Crestwood Circle, High Point, three counts failure to appear in court, $10,000 unsecured and $201 secured, April 1.
Jaime Faye Dameron, 44, W. Green Drive, High Point, failure to appear in court, $1,000 unsecured, April 1.
Steven James Young, 33, S. Main Street, High Point, failure to appear in court, released on written promise to appear in court, April 2.
Khalil Marshaun Jackson, 26, Tanners Court, Covington, Georgia, failure to appear in court, $500 secured bond, April 2.
Christian Jamel Richardson, 42, Laurel Bluff Circle, High Point, filing a false report, no bond information, April 2.
Secoyah Brand Jr., 52, Haddington Point Drive, Kernersville, filing a false report, no bond information, April 2.
Donna Marie Grubb, 51, Oxford Place, High Point, failure to appear in court, released on written promise to appear in court, April 2.
Bobbi Jean Johnson, 26, Swaims MHP, Walnut Cove, three counts failure to appear in court, $1,500 secured, April 3.
Donna Doss Oody, 60, Nance Avenue, High Point, failure to appear in court, $500 unsecured, April 3.
Shamarria Danahveay Turner, 19, Asheboro Street, High Point, failure to appear in court, $100 secured, April 3.
Rachel Marie Tolbert Hedrick, 30, N. Scientific Street, High Point, failure to appear in court, released on written promise to appear in court, April 3.
Richard Neil Carlile, 30, N. Scientific Street, High Point, failure to appear in court, $500 secured, April 3.
Matthew Lee Hyatt, 37, Younts View Drive, Trinity, failure to appear in court, released on written promise to appear in court, April 3.
Incidents
Police went to the 2000 block of Brentwood Street, where there was an overdose. The person was treated and taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, April 1.
Police went to 920 Mall Loop Road after a report of a public disturbance. Officers separated those involved, and those determined to be the victims declined to press charges, April 1.
Police went to a gas station in the 2900 block of Eastchester Drive after a report of an overdose. A man who was unconscious in the restroom was administered Narcan by EMS and was revived but refused to be taken to a hospital, April 2.
Police went to a store in the 2600 block of S. Main Street after a report of a larceny in progress. Two people were detained; one was found to have concealed merchandise, and one had drug paraphernalia, April 2.
Police went to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center about an animal bite that happened the previous day, April 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.