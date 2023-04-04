Assault
• Brandon Howard Greeson, 40, Royal Oak Avenue, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor battering of an unborn child, assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and prohibited display or discharge of firearms or other weapons, April 1.
• Anthony Galante, 41, Kirkwood Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, March 31.
• Octavia Renee Greer, 60, Ennis Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, March 31.
• Cortney Lamar Leach, 34, Range Crest Court, High Point, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, April 1.
• Mena Elouise Saunders, 29, Ingleside Drive, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, April 2.
Breaking and entering
• Christopher Shawn Blakely, 52, Sadler Court, High Point, was charged with felony breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering and felony receiving or possessing goods represented as stolen, April 1.
Larceny/Theft
• Sheree Nellie Price, 33, English Road, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, April 2.
• Ricky Demetrius Fuller, 35, Stratford Road, Archdale, was charged with larceny, taking or obtaining through a financial card transaction and obtaining property by false pretenses, April 2.
• Elise Stovall, 21, Range Crest Court, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and injury to personal property, April 1.
• Timothy Edward Clayton, 36, Pilot Drive, Thomasville, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, March 31.
• Jermaine Johnson Jr., 26, Fourth Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, March 31.
• Makayla Rayann Williams, 21, Granite Street, Greensboro, was charged with uttering a forged instrument, March 31.
• Nicklaus Warren Nelson, 45, Uwharrie Road, Archdale, was charged with concealment of merchandise, April 2.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Ivey Tatum Elswick, 22, Lowerywood Circle, Trinity, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, April 2.
• Shaquetta Antoinette Thomas, 28, Polk Street, Thomasville, was charged with impaired driving, April 2.
• Fuller Dean Oxendine, 52, Brookswood Estates Road, Sophia, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and first-degree trespassing, April 2.
• Rakeem Amad Carter, 28, Amos Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, April 2.
• Mark Anthony Taveras, 29, Stratford Road, Archdale, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and a signal or movement violation, April 1.
• Michael Rodriquez-Hernandez, 19, Grand Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, March 31.
• Elijah Carl Arbouin, 29, Carlyle Way, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 31.
• Stephon Hedrick Jr., 31, Oak Croft Court, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, carrying a concealed gun and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, March 31.
• David Collins Jr., 34, Maldon Way, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 31.
• Belinda Saunders Allen, 42, Foust Avenue, High Point, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance and possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance, March 31.
• Travis Devon Zimmerman, 43, Woodbury Street, High Point, was charged with trafficking heroin and failure to comply, March 31.
• Jafarius Derrell Smith, 29, Drew Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, March 30.
• Feliz Eliezer Perez De Jesus, 23, Dorothy Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, March 31.
• Flavio Augusto Stroher, 37, Cannon Street, Rockwell, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and impaired driving, April 2.
Other charges
• Johnny Lee Tyson, 58, Richardson Avenue, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, April 2.
• James Raymond Moore, 54, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with failure to comply, driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to present license or identification or giving false information, April 2.
• Frederick James Burkhart, 25, Woodbury Street, High Point, was charged with injuring or tampering with a vehicle, April 1.
• Curtis Maurice Wilson, 49, Greenwood Drive, High Point, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to give information after a crash, April 1.
• Jose Carlos Diaz, 48, Copperstone Drive, High Point, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and hit-and-run property damage, April 1.
• Robert Vasquez, 34, Spencer Street, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property and vandalism to real property with willful and wanton injury, April 1.
• Kenneth Wayne Cochrane, Elm Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, March 31.
• Regina Regina Moore Tillery, 45, Mint Avenue, High Point, was charged with stalking, April 1.
• Sergio Gerzado Palacios-Hernandez, 43, Gaines Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, April 2.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a report of an assault at a nightclub on N. Main Street. Officers determined a man was heavily intoxicated and had a difficult time explaining how he was assaulted. He had injuries that needed medical attention and was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, March 31.
Commented
