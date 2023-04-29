Assault
• Joe Michael Edwards, 28, Granby Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, April 27.
• Jonathan Karolak, 30, Wilma Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, April 27.
Larceny/Theft
• Keshia Gardner, 49, Chestnut Drive, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, April 27.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Nicholas John Passanante, 21, Emys Place, Monrovia, Maryland, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, April 27.
• Dinaro Devon Thompson, 32, Windley Street, High Point, was charged with selling or delivering a Schedule I controlled substance, selling or delivering a Schedule III controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, April 27.
Other charges
• Tyler Nicholas Evans, 25, Tabor Street, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, April 27.
Incidents
• Police are investigating threats against a man who lives on Commerce Avenue, April 27.
• Police who went to a house on Wilma Avenue after a report of a family domestic disturbance found that a woman had been assaulted, April 27.
• Police went to at a residence on Lakecrest Avenue after a report of an assault, but when officers arrived the people involved had separated, April 27.
