Breaking and entering
Quamaine Love, 32, Grant Street, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of breaking or entering buildings generally, assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and communicating threats, April 27.
Assault
Francina Gullett, 34, Tipton Drive, Asheboro, was charged with one count each of assault and battery or simple assault and injury to personal property, April 27.
India Abney, 29, Furlough Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault and battery or simple assault and injury to personal property, April 27.
Larceny/Theft
Jalynn Hackathorn, 21, S. Main Street, High Point, was charged with larceny, April 27.
Joe Nathan Neal, 52, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with larceny, april 26.
Other charges
Kemone Ganzy, 21, Franklin Avenue, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, April 27.
