Assault
• Larry La’Grane Williamson, 31, McPherson Street, Greensboro, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, April 26.
Updated: April 28, 2023 @ 2:57 am
• Nickalus Ryan Jackson, 32, Old N.C. 109, Lexington, was charged with larceny by servants or other employees, April 26.
• Frances Victoria Houser, 50, Hedgecock Road, High Point, was charged with embezzlement of property received by virtue of office or employment, April 26.
• Larissa Mona Dowdy, 28, Sandy River Lane, Charlotte, was charged with failure to return rental property with written purchase option, April 26.
• Savannah Leigh Vernon, 28, Rolling Road, High Point, was charged with identity theft, probation violation and felony failure to appear, April 25.
• John Lewis Denny III, 32, Friar Woods Court, Kernersville, was charged with impaired driving, driving while license revoked and driving or allowing a vehicle to be driven without registration, April 26.
• Xavier Jordan Whitsett, 18, Woodlake Drive, Greensboro, was charged with impaired driving, provisional licensee driving after consuming, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, April 26.
• Armaghan Khurshid, 24, Kinview Drive, Archdale, was charged with impaired driving and reckless driving, April 26.
• Mohammad Muid Khan, 24, Baker Road, High Point, was charged with aiding and abetting impaired driving, April 26.
• Kadafi I. Sharpe, 23, Randolph Street, High Point, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and driving left of center, April 26.
• Police are investigating the possible theft of a ring worth $12,500 from a High Point Market showroom on Steele Street, April 26.
• Police are investigating a report of a men’s bicycle worth $1,000 being stolen from outside a residence on Samet Drive, April 26.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a $1,500 iPhone from a Toyota Camry parked outside the Food Lion on Fairfield Road at S. Main Street, April 26.
• Police went to a residence on Denny Street after a report of a domestic dispute. Paramedics treated one person who was injured, April 26.
• Police are investigating the theft of a wallet containing $30 from a convenience store on N. Main Street, April 26.
