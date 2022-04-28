Assault
• Marlin Shelf, 39, Suffolk Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and injury to personal property, April 26.
• Denise Ann Marks, 56, Abberton Way, High Point, was charged with violating the Domestic Violence Act, April 26.
• Demetris Lasalle Holeman, 45, Carter Street, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and injury to personal property, April 25.
• Jaquez Shamon McMillan, 23, E. Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and failure to appear, April 25.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Keanu Jaheim Stover, 20, Sinder Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, April 25.
Larceny/Theft
• Rebecca Sierra, 31, Meadows Loop, Randleman, was charged with embezzlement of property by virtue of office or employment, April 26.
• Gary Lynn Parker, 58, Springfield Road, High Point, was charged with possessing stolen goods, April 26.
Other charges
• Timothy E. Johnson, 38, Cornerstone Road, Lexington, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a law enforcement officer, April 26.
• Christi Lynn Wolford, 55, Elm Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor aiding and abetting, April 26.
• Anitra Maria Hanson, 38, W. Market Street, Greensboro, was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked and failure to give information of aid or personal injury, April 25.
• Landus Jamel Dalton Jr., 35, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, April 25.
• Najeem Adrian Jordan, 47, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, April 25.
• Bibek Ghalley, 22, Bencini Place, High Point, was charged with failure to obey a traffic control officer, April 25.
• Justin Lee Spence, 35, Clifton Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, April 26.
• Bobby Ray Henderson, 70, Fourth Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, April 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.