Assault
• Hannah Marie Louvet, 24, Pegram Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, April 25.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Assault
• Hannah Marie Louvet, 24, Pegram Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, April 25.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Nixon Mburu, 30, Sterling Trail Court, Winston-Salem, was charged with having a prohibited open container of alcohol and driving while license revoked, April 25.
• Renos Torres, 20, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespass, April 25.
• Shelton Jamal Taylor, 35, Olivia Place, High Point, was charged with possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, April 24.
• Maurice Devon Jordan, 32, homeless, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, April 24.
Other charges
• Emmanuel Walker Dines, 24, Kingsway Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, April 25.
• Michael Antonio Lyles, 37, Bennettsville Lane, Charlotte, was charged with stalking, breaking or entering with intent to terrorize or injure occupant and injury to personal property, April 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.