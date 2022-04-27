Assault
Angela S. Welch, 56, Merry Hills Drive, Lexington, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, April 25.
Jahdon Vance Crafton, 19, Seneca Road, Greensboro, was charged with attempted murder, April 22.
Drugs/Alcohol
Christopher W. Hooker, 36, Brook Street, Archdale, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, April 25.
Dennis Lee Charles, 61, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and having an expired, suspicious, revoked or fictitious registration, April 25.
Kiley Breann Gregory, 20, Leinbach Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with trafficking heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia, April 24.
Zachary Coe, 25, Woods Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with trafficking heroin, larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia and larceny, concealment or destruction of will(s), April 24.
Jimmy Daniel Hutchens, 30, Crashore Drive, Lewisville, was charged with trafficking heroin, habitual larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia, April 24.
Larceny/Theft
Justin Dmykel Boyd, 21, Myrtle Street, South Boston, Virginia, was charged with possessing stolen goods and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, April 24.
Other charges
Ronald M. Morris, 60, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, April 25.
Incidents
Police went to the side of a building at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center on Gatewood Avenue where a man by a picnic table had been advised by security personnel that he could not be on the property. He refused medical assistance or any attempts to provide him transportation. He said he wanted to go to jail. The man was arrested for trespassing, April 25.
Gating vandalism that caused $500 worth of damage to tires on a Dodge Dart parked on Ardale Avenue, April 25.
Police are investigating the slashing of two tires on a Kia Soul along Granby Avenue that resulted in $300 worth of damage, April 25.
