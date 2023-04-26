Assault
• Natasha Renee Bridgett, 32, Russell Avenue, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, April 24.
• Emmanuel Dayvon Davis, 33, Russell Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female and felony possession of a controlled substance, April 24.
Larceny/Theft
• Sherri Price Jalbert, 52, Plaza Street, Jonesville, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, April 24.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Tiffany Danielle Hunt, 35, Kent Court, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, April 23.
• Renita Collins, 50, homeless, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, April 23.
Other charges
• Kierra R. Miller, 22, Eltha Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, April 24.
• Benjamin Michael Mazur, 35, Stoneberg Court, Greensboro, was charged with vandalism to real property, willful and wanton injury, April 24.
• Debra Campbell Pemberton, 62, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, April 24.
• Randy Earl Junior Bethea, 38, Fourth Street, High Point, was charged with possession of firearms by a convicted felon and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, April 22.
