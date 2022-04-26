Assault
• Donica Williams, 34, Dorothy Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, April 24.
• Si Hui Cassandra Tan, 33, Edbury Court, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, April 23.
• Rodney Bristow Jr., 21, Davidson Street, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of assault by pointing a gun, injury to personal property, injuring or tampering with a vehicle, hit-and-run property damage, driving while license suspended or revoked, and failure to stop at stop sign, April 22.
• Dwane Taylor, 28, Bridges Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, April 22.
Larceny/Theft
• Melissa Ann Wood, 37, Coltrane Avenue, High Point, was charged with defrauding an innkeeper or campground owner, April 22.
• Sebastian Vega, 26, Cedrow Drive, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, April 24.
• Naquavia Sawyer, 31, Blair Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny by servants and other employees, April 22.
• Aaron Seno, 28, Ezra Trail, Mount Airy, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, April 22.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Jose A. Rodriguez, 54, Median Court, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, April 23.
• Baronica Rickert, 32, homeless, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, April 23.
• Gavora Jones, 58, Windley Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, April 23.
• Keenan Deon Bailey, 24, Howard Street, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, April 21.
• Dennis Kendall Andrews, 60, Red Cedar Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, April 21.
• Alexis Silas Allen Jr., 25, Arlington Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, April 22.
• Daniel Lee Graybeal Jr., 34, Rhonda Drive, Trinity, was charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, April 24.
Other charges
• George Byers, 54, Central Avenue, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, April 24.
• Tab Hunter White, 42, Patio Place, Greensboro, was charged with disorderly conduct, April 24.
• David Henry II, 39, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, April 22.
• Marvin Murillo-Castro, 49, Hamilton Street, High Point, was charged with contributing to delinquency or neglect by parents or others, April 23.
• Marvin G. Jones, 62, Lincoln Drive, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, April 23.
• Isaac Morales-Gonzalez, 19, Leight Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with one count each of hit and run property damage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, April 22.
• Joshua Matthew Murphy, 37, homeless, High Point, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and second-degree trespassing, April 22.
• Phillip Clarke, 64, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, April 24.
