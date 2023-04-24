Assault
• Bir Bahadur Magar, 37, Branch Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, April 23.
• Christopher Alexander Duncan, 52, Bencini Place, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, and violation of a release order, April 23.
• Nicholas Elliott, 26, Blair Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, April 22.
• Andrew Lawson Whitt, 25, Archdale Road, High Point, was charged with discharging a firearm into occupied property, possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance and prohibited weapons possession by a felon, April 22.
• Trevor Tremayne Thomas, 51, Burton Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, April 21.
Larceny/Theft
• Teresa Marie Beckom, 44, Mantura Lane, Greensboro, was charged with possession of stolen goods and misdemeanor larceny, April 23.
• Erin Smith Blomer, 44, Dover Drive, Cross Lanes, Virginia, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, common law false imprisonment, cyberstalking and injury to personal property, April 23.
• Tatyana Lucas, 23, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny by servants or other employees, April 22.
• Sebastean Vega, 24, Foust Avenue, High Point, was charged with shoplifting, April 22.
• Emanuel Laquan Jones, 37, English Street, Greensboro, was charged with habitual larceny and identity theft, April 21.
• Catrina Moncus Philemon, 49, Pleasant Grove Church Road, Thomasville, was charged with larceny, April 20.
• Akeah Camila Dillard, 34, Ironwood Flat Drive, High Point, was charged with concealment of merchandise, April 23.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Tina Kearns Shelton, 52, Elm Street, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, April 23.
• Jeremy Michael Worthington, 46, Rivermeade Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and parking in a no-parking zone fire lane, April 23.
• Justin Rashad Leonard, 31, Pearson Place, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, having a prohibited container and driving while license revoked, April 23.
• Lavena S. White, 42, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance, communicating threats and failure to comply, April 22.
• Brooke Pendry Williams, 42, Fraley Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance in a penal institution or local detention center, April 22.
• Donica Janelle Williams, 35, Creekview Court, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, April 22.
• Jonas T. Thompson Sr., 41, Day Place, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, April 21.
• Cordarius Antoine Wall, 35, Guilford Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, April 21.
• Renrick Jalonie Arthur, 29, Ogden Street, Greensboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, April 20.
Other charges
• Ella Irene Boyd, 58, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, April 23.
• Cory Allen Hicks, 33, Rand Boulevard, Archdale, was charged with hit and run property damage, having a fictitious, expired, suspended or revoked registration and filing a false report, April 23.
• Sidney Saleem Ellis, 38, Brentwood Street, High Point. was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, April 23.
• Michelle Consuela Carden, 45, Jordan Valley Road, Trinity, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, April 21.
• Bryan Reyes-Rio, 22, 14th Street, Greensboro, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, April 22.
• Franklin White Jr., 42, Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, speeding to elude arrest and driving while license suspended or revoked, April 22.
• Manuel Augusto-Martin Brea, 49, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with prostitution and solicitation for prostitution, April 20.
• Laquanda Michelle Little, 37, Charles Avenue, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property and failure to appear, April 20.
Incidents
• Police are investigating break-ins to multiple vehicles parked at School Park Road. The items stolen include a $1,500 laptop, backpacks, money and purses. At least nine people reported a vehicle break-in to officers, April 21.
• Police responded to a report of a shot being fired inside a residence on Archdale Road. No one was injured but controlled substances were found at the scene, April 22.
• Police are investigating a domestic disturbance at a residence on Randolph Street in which a woman was assaulted and required medical attention by paramedics, April 21.
• Police are seeking whoever stole $20, a purse and other personal items from a Ford F150 parked on N. Main Street, April 22.
• Police are investigating a possible vehicle arson fire of a Toyota Scia that burned along Stanton Place, April 22.
• Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Ambassador Court, April 21.
• Police are investigating a break-in to a GMC Acadia parked along Sharon Way in which $50 was stolen, April 21.
• Police are investigating the theft of $250 worth of firearms from a Ford Fusion parked at a convenience store on Fairfield Road, April 23.
• Police are seeking whoever stole $20 and several personal items from a Chevrolet Impala parked along Venable Court, April 22.
• Police are investigating a possible vehicle arson fire of a Ford 500 that burned along Wright Street, April 22.
