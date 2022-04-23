Assault
• Peter Aji Eremah, 53, Hampstead Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, April 20.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Thomas Elijah Gorham, 25, Ward Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and possession of a firearm by a felon, April 20.
• Cecil Clark Bailey, 43, Kramer Drive, Archdale, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, larceny and second-degree trespassing, April 20.
• Alan Kirby Riddick, 30, Farmer Road, Blanch, was charged with two counts of possessing a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, April 21.
• Jesse Dean Herman, 38, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and habitual larceny, April 21.
Larceny/Theft
• Jaquis Rahmad Smith, 21, Hampton Street, Gastonia, was charged with seven counts of financial transaction card fraud, five counts of financial transaction card theft, four counts of identity theft, felony larceny, breaking and entering vehicles, and felony probation violation, April 20.
• Marc Lewis Petty, 50, Minden Road, Greensboro, was charged with five counts of habitual larceny, four counts of larceny, four counts of possessing stolen goods and two counts of failure to appear, April 20.
• Jimmy Everette Hughes, 48, Partridge Lane, Sophia, was charged with larceny, April 20.
• Michelle Ann Robertazzi, 44, Brookwood Circle, Archdale, was charged with identity theft, April 20.
Other charges
• Baronica Leanne Rickert, 32, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, April 21.
Incidents
• Police responded to an attempted theft of scrap metals worth $1,600 from a location on Old Jackson Lake Road. Employees of a business had pulled onto the road and saw an unknown white truck pulling a trailer with scrap metal that belonged to their company. The employees blocked the vehicle and called 911, April 21.
• Police responded to a reckless driver at Greenwood Drive and Parris Avenue. Officers attempted a traffic stop for careless driving. The driver fled from police in a reckless manner, nearly causing multiple collisions with passing motorists, April 21.
• Police recovered a U-Haul vehicle on N. Main Street reported stolen out of Greensboro, April 21.
• Police met a man at the police headquarters on Westchester Drive who turned in a computer thumb drive found at the parking lot of a Sheetz in Winston-Salem, April 21.
• Police responded to a larceny in progress at a business on N. Main Street and recovered a TV set worth $384, April 21.
