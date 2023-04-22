Larceny
• Ellen T. Kurzyna, 63, Hedgecock Road, High Point, was charged with larceny of horses, dogs, mules, swine or cattle, April 20.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Abdul Rahman Bin Ata, 27, Lyndhurst Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and permit operation of a motor vehicle with no insurance, April 20.
• Cori Amanda Collins, 32, Harlow Road, Archdale, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, April 20.
Other charges
• Laquanda Michelle Little, 37, Charles Avenue, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, April 20.
• Tonnya Nicole Giordano, 33, Taylor Avenue, High Point, was charged with failure to comply, April 20.
Incidents
• Police investigated a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Banbridge Drive, April 20.
• Police investigated a report of an assault against the owner of a convenience store on Lexington Avenue, April 20.
• Police are investigating a report that a wallet with $80 inside was stolen from a convenience store on S. Main Street, April 20.
