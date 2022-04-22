Assault
• Akeem DeMarcus Monk, 24, E. Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, April 18.
Breaking and entering
• Jackie Housand, 58, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with felony breaking and entering a building, felony breaking and entering a car or other motor vehicle, and misdemeanor larceny, April 20.
• Bryce Denzel Stanback, 28, Shadow Valley Road, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure occupant, April 19.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Sabra Leigh Mojica, 19, Pickard Circle, Lexington, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, April 18.
• Gregg Anthony Slaughter, 37, Burgin Drive, Lexington, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, April 18.
• Antonio Dishon Gaither, 27, Wenco Drive, Lexington, was charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felon possessing a firearm, carrying a concealed gun and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, April 18.
• Yemane Habtemariam Bahere, 38, Lakecrest Avenue, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, April 18.
• Devin Sherod Jowers, 29, N.C. 8, Lexington, was charged with sell or deliver a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, April 19.
• Nikonda Taye Ingram, 28, Westchester Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, April 19.
Larceny/Theft
• Randy Wayne Ingram, 59, Old N.C. 109, Lexington, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and first-degree trespassing, April 18.
Other charges
• Teemikka Johnson, 46, Putnam Street, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, April 20.
• Elizabeth Ann Sexton, 33, Trotter Country Road, Archdale, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order, April 20.
• Rodney Fabian Floyd Matthews, 51, Tracer Place, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, April 19.
Incidents
• Police are investigating the theft of a cellphone worth nearly $500 reported by a resident of Elm Street, April 20.
• Report of strong-arm robbery in the 400 block of Ennis Street, April 20.
