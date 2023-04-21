Assault
• Nhquaris Dezohn Little, 22, Evans Avenue, Thomasville, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, April 19.
• Dominic Montel Bone, 31, Central Court, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and second-degree trespass, April 19.
• Shawneqa Deaisha Zimmerman, 22, E. Green Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a government official, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and no operator’s license, April 14.
Larceny/Theft
• Cora Bonita Byers, 56, Manley Street, High Point, was charged with concealment of merchandise, April 19.
• Nathaniel Thelmore Matthews II, 26, Deep River Road, High Point, was charged with larceny, April 14.
• Taylor Nichole Stogner, 29, Asbill Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny and two counts of failure to appear, April 17.
• Hunter Nicole Skeen, 23, Fred Henshaw Road, Thomasville, was charged with larceny, April 18.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Andrew William Chauncey, 27, homeless, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, April 19.
• Demetrius Rashawn Matthews, 31, Granville Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, April 14.
• Joshua Cody Rich, 33, Arther Drive, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and littering, April 15.
• Kayla Renee Parker, 31, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, April 17.
• Christopher Antwan McLean, 30, Eastchester Drive, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance and sell/deliver within 1,000 feet of a school/day care, April 18.
Other charges
• Yolando Nicole Wall, 41, Player Drive, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, April 19.
• Jacob Faron Beasley, 29, Old Battleground Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with violation of a release order in an officer’s presence, April 19.
• Cierra Dezjanea Atkins, 29, Hill Street, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, April 14.
Incidents
• Police are investigating the theft of many items, including $4,000 in cash and about $4,000 worth of tools and other personal property, from a house and garage on Westchester Drive, April 19.
