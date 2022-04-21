Assault
• Josie Rowe, 20, Westgate Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault and battery or simple assault, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and injury to personal property, April 19.
• Deborah Ariel Maxey, 29, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, April 14.
• Travis Lee Myers, 31, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, April 14.
• Savannah Leigh Vernon, 27, homeless, High Point, was charged with simple assault on a handicapped person and larceny, April 15.
• Daniel Tyler Goodwin, 30, O’Brien Street, Greensboro, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury/assault with a deadly weapon and common law robbery, April 17.
• Latanya Monique Belle, 38, Ferndale Boulevard, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, April 17.
• Eddie Jamal Warren, 31, Coltrane Avenue, High Point, was charged with sexual battery, April 17.
• Finesse Michelle Lyons, 41, McCarron Way, Charlotte, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault and battery/simple assault, April 17.
Larceny/Theft
• Lisa Ann Williams, 50, Hobson Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, April 19.
• Maria Rosalita Cayo, 23, Deep River Road, High Point, was charged with larceny, April 14.
• Adlofo Roacha, 39, Cable Street, High Point, was charged with larceny, April 14.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Joshua C. Rich, 32, homeless, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, April 19.
• Edward James Ezell, 32, Wiliton Way, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, April 15.
• Ashlynn Doreece Rowe, 28, Ingleside Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and failure to appear, April 15.
• Mary Ann Bair, 43, Sparky Lane, Sophia, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear, April 15.
• Timothy Gage Tate, 27, Beckerdite Road, Sophia, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, April 15.
• Diante Quintez Miller, 31, Sharon Circle, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, three counts of trafficking heroin, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of firearms by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed gun, April 15.
• Olatunbosun Ayodeji Aiyeku, 41, Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule Vi controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, speeding and driving without a license, April 15.
• Terry Ann Wilson, 48, homeless, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, April 17.
Other charges
• David Kamara, 23, Cayley Court, High Point, was charged with violation of a release order in an officer’s presence, April 19.
• Jonal Narkell Hodge, 18, Leonard Avenue, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, April 14.
• Malaysia Unique Thompson, 24, Leonard Avenue, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, April 14.
• Shannon Michelle Brown, 45, Ivy Yokeley Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, April 16.
• Matthew Nealon Waldron, 46, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with improper vehicle registration and improper vehicle inspection, April 16.
• Jahvontae Leshawn Bobbitt, 22, Furlough Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of firearms by a convicted felon, April 17.
• Dyisha Smith, 28, Fairfax Road, Greensboro, was charged with cyberstalking, April 17.
Incidents
• Police are investigating the theft of more than $8,000 worth of construction equipment and supplies from a work site on Gallimore Dairy Road. The lock was cut off the shipping container the contractor used to store equipment, April 19.
• Police are investigating a report of trespassing at a residence on Hines Street, April 19.
• Police recovered a stolen Ford Fusion along Francis Street, April 19.
• Police are investigating a break-in to a residence on Winslow Street, April 19.
