Larceny/Theft
• Aime Pickard, 27, Bill Lohr Road, Lexington, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, April 18.
• Tiffany P. Hill, 46, Bill Lohr Road, Lexington, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, April 18.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Elijah Quick, 22, Carolina Court, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, April 18.
• Ralph Rosenbaum Jr., 45, Creeks Crossing Road, Asheboro, was charged with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding to elude arrest and driving while license suspended or revoked, April 18.
Incidents
• Police are investigating the circumstances of a shooting that resulted in a person being treated for injuries at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, April 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.