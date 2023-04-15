Assault
• Antwan Romon Bethea, 34, Eskdale Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, April 13.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Assault
• Antwan Romon Bethea, 34, Eskdale Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, April 13.
Breaking and entering
• Paul Fredrickeo Christian, 45, Eugene Avenue, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building, April 13.
• Dirk Powers, 29, Edward Road, Van Buren, Michigan, was charged with breaking and entering buildings, larceny after breaking and entering and felony breaking and entering a building, April 13.
• Jacob Faron Bealey, 29, Old Battleground Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with breaking or entering with intent to terrorize or injure occupant, April 13.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Ricardo Aguilar Diaz, 50, Sunrise Avenue, Thomasville, was charged with impaired driving, April 13.
• Brittney Shantel Lepper, 27, Creek Ridge Road, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, April 13.
• Marcus Eugene Cochrane, 43, Cliffside Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance and failure to appear, April 12.
Other charges
• Kimberly Dawn Freeman, 52, Americhase Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, April 13.
• Zondree Nichelle Terry, 53, Rosecrest Drive, High Point, was charged with communicating threats and injury to personal property, April 13.
• Christy Dawn Harris, 44, Maryland Place, High Point, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order and cyberstalking, April 13.
• Shenika S. Lloyd, 45, Underhill Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, April 13.
Incidents
• Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter off a Ford Econoline van used by a restaurant on Main Street, April 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.