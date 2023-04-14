Assault
• Brian Eugene Bracey, 39, Bailey Circle, High Point, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, April 12.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 14, 2023 @ 12:41 am
Assault
• Brian Eugene Bracey, 39, Bailey Circle, High Point, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, April 12.
Larceny/Theft
• Sheri Lynn Stanley, 43, Windchase Court, High Point, was charged with concealment of merchandise, April 12.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Quayan Moore, 22, Bridges Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, April 12.
Other charges
• Ashley Michelle McFalling, 28, Briarcliff Drive, High Point, was charged with speeding to elude arrest, April 12.
• Larry Wayne Brown, 66, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, April 12.
Incidents
• Police are seeking whoever fired four or five BB gun shots at a man walking along Main Street. The man suffered a possible injury to his eyes. The assailant fired from the passenger side of a vehicle passing the man along the roadway.
• Police are investigating an assault that occurred at a medical office on Westwood Avenue, April 12.
• Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Northpoint Avenue, April 12.
• Police are investigating a report of communication of threats or harassment at a residence on Bailey Circle, April 12.
• Police assisted paramedics with a man who overdosed at a residence on Rolling Green Drive. The man was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, April 12.
• Police responded to a report of an assault in a fight between two men at a residence on Nathan Hunt Drive, April 12.
• Police are investigating a case of identity theft at a financial institution on Main Street, April 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.