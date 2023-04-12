Assault
• Daniel Ignacio Sandoval, 35, Lincoln Street, Greensboro, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, assault on a government official and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, April 11.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Assault
• Daniel Ignacio Sandoval, 35, Lincoln Street, Greensboro, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, assault on a government official and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, April 11.
Breaking and entering
• Charlie Andrew Osborne, 35, Beddington Street, High Point, was charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering and one count of felony larceny after breaking and entering, April 11.
Larceny/Theft
• Jody Lynn Evans, 45, Shirley Jean Drive, Trinity, was charged with shoplifting, April 11.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Daniel Terrell James, 22, Hartley Hill Court, High Point, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and contributing to delinquency or neglect by parents or others, April 11.
Other charges
• Margaret Ann Larose, 59, homeless, High Point, was charged with failure to comply, April 11.
• Kashanna Likita Mobley, 48, Northfield Avenue, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, April 11.
• Chancie Vaneza Smith, 27, Sherwood Drive, Lexington, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and speeding 15 mph more than the speed limit, April 11.
• Darrell Geraldo Hightower, 54, Apple Street, Burlington, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, April 11.
Incidents
• Police are investigating the slashing of two tires on a Jeep Patriot parked along Lexington Avenue, April 11.
• Police received a BB gun that was found by a man along Eugene Avenue, April 11.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.