Breaking and entering
• Jonathan Lemmings, 36, homeless, High Point, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor breaking and entering, felony larceny and possession of stolen goods, April 11.
Assault
• Clyde Dial Jr., 45, Elias Road, Maxton, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, April 11.
Larceny/Theft
• Larry Burnette Jr., 45, Mandustry Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny, obtaining property by false pretenses and possession of stolen goods, April 11.
• Shari Lynn Emmerth, 34, Mose Glover Road, Denton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, April 11.
• Henry Tuggle Jr., 47, Flagstone Court, Thomasville, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, April 11.
• Brandon Lee Hunt, 38, Amhurst Avenue, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, April 11.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Joshua T. Lawrence, 21, Saddle Club Drive, Trinity, was charged with one count each of simple possession of MDPV and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, April 11.
• Rickell Sade Jones, 33, Oakville Court, McLeansville, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and obtaining property by false pretenses, April 7.
• Phillip Lee McAdoo, 39, Lamb Avenue, High Point, was charged with impaired driving and improper vehicle registration, April 10.
• Baronica Leanne Rickert, 32, homeless, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, April 10.
Other charges
• Mahogany Greenfield, 33, U.S. 29, Greensboro, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, April 11.
• Dante Robert Hammond, 21, Combine Lane, Yardley, Pennsylvania, was charged with one count each of possessing or manufacturing fraudulent identification and obtaining identification using false information, April 11.
• Logan F. Hill, 30, Sunset Lane, Thomasville, was charged with resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer, April 11.
• Kevin Wayne Markham, 32, N. Rotary Drive, High Point, was charged with violating the Domestic Violence Act, April 7.
• Francisco Renteria-Renteria, 20, Hobson Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing and two counts of failure to appear, April 7.
• Justin Lee Spence, 35, Clifton Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, April 11.
Incidents
• Police assisted paramedics with a woman who overdosed at a residence on Ernest Street. The woman declined transport for further treatment at an area medical center, April 11.
• Police are investigating $750 worth of damage to a GMC Yukon that was in a parking lot off Skeet Club Road. The damage may relate to an attempted larceny from the vehicle, April 11.
