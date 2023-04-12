Assault
• Jahaan Al-Hakeem Council, 22, Halifax Court, High Point, was charged with two counts of assault inflicting serious injury and one count of assault of a female by a male over 18 years of age, April 10.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
• Jahaan Al-Hakeem Council, 22, Halifax Court, High Point, was charged with two counts of assault inflicting serious injury and one count of assault of a female by a male over 18 years of age, April 10.
• Joshua Lewis Beasley, 36, Shell Lane, Winston-Salem, was charged with assault by pointing a gun, April 10.
Larceny/Theft
• Marquez Giovanii Welch, 26, Cedrow Drive, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, April 10.
• Kendle Bonnie Hall, 27, Briarcliff Road, Thomasville, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, April 10.
• Matthew Cody Ortiz, 32, Dogwood Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, April 10.
• Debra Campbell Pemberton, 62, Cedrow Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, April 10.
• Bryce Dione Harris, 34, Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with speeding to elude arrest, hit and run property damage and reckless driving, April 10.
• Jay Bradley Herrera, 30, Primrose Lane, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, April 10.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a shoplifting of $26 worth of beer from a convenience store on Wendover Avenue, April 10.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a safe with $500 inside from a restaurant on State Avenue, April 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.