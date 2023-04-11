Assault
• Maximiliano Dejesus, 19, Greer Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, April 7.
• Robert Mason-Taylor Bolton, 25, Greer Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, April 7.
• Stokes McAllister III, 45, Lawndale Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and failure to appear, April 7.
• Anna Maria Lamera McInnis, 41, Flint Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, April 7.
• Andrew David Williams, 31, Hillrise Drive, Greensboro, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault and communicating threats, April 8.
• Izaac Xavier Ortiz, 24, Willard Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, April 8.
• Paul Louis Harmon, 435, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with affray, felony larceny and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, April 9.
• Travis Juhaun Watson, 28, Woodbend Court, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, affray, and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, April 9.
• Danielle Nicole M. Moseley, 29, River Birch LP, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, April 9.
Larceny/Theft
• Jerry Allen Reid, 36, Ingram Road, High Point, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, April 8.
• Angela Lynn Nichols, 47, Halifax Road, Greensboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, possessing stolen goods and driving while license revoked, April 7.
• Danielle Inez Porter, 44, Ragan Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny, April 7.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Harley Edward Taylor, 38, Tuttle Road, Archdale, was charged with impaired driving, April 6.
• Justin Wesley McQueen, 31, Hamilton Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, felony conspiracy and injury to personal property, April 6.
• Carlos Alvalos, 25, Sherwood Place, High Point, was charged with impaired driving and failure to stop for a siren, April 7.
• Robert Eamon Kelly, 25, Overland Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, driving while license revoked and false report of theft or conversion, April 6.
• Seth Alexander Vredenburg, 30, Pegram Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule Vi controlled substance, April 6.
• Brittany Faye Harmon, 38, Ridge Road, Lexington, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespassing, April 7.
• Timothy Wayne Thomason, 36, E. Holly Grove Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, April 7.
• Michael Keith Bolton, 52, Cloverdale Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, April 7.
• Cynthia Fay Bolton, 49, Greer Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, April 7.
• Alphonso Trevon Martin III, 26, Porsha Lane, High Point, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, April 8.
• Nolan Connor Stephenson, 20, Spring Meadow Place, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, April 8.
• Travis Ethan Goins, 33, Lake Ridge Court, Ramseur, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and communicating threats, April 9.
• Ivey Tatum Elswick, 22, Lowerywood Circle, Trinity, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, April 9.
Other charges
• Ismael Barrios, 22, Meredith Street, High Point, was charged with prohibited display or discharge of firearms or other weapons, April 6.
• Taquisha Rashada Grace, 34, Third Street, Sanford, was charged with injury to personal property and disturbing the peace or disorderly conduct, April 8.
• John Henry Williams, 24, Garden Path Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with hit and run property damage and a signal or movement violation, April 6.
• Joshua Kenneth Cobb, 38, Westbrook Court, Archdale, was charged with second-degree trespass, April 6.
• Shane Franklin Gardner, 36, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with a probation violation, April 7.
• Thomas Robert Smith, 61, Unharrie Road, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, April 9.
• Carlos Maldonado-Flores, 21, South Road, High Point, was charged with a probation violation, April 6.
• Mitchell Monroe III, 57, Franklin Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, April 7.
• Donnell Ford, 42, Grimsley Street, Greensboro, was charged with a probation violation, April 6.
• Hector Ayon Malaomi, 37, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, April 9.
• Jacques Allen, 26, Nance Avenue, High Point, was charged with felony conspiracy, April 7.
• Eric William Pegues, Forest Hill Avenue, Winston-Salem, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, April 9.
• Barry Wayne Price, 44, Tipton Street, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and disorderly conduct or disturbing the peace, April 7.
• Kyle Daniel Thompson, 24, Gaines Avenue, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, injury to personal property and second-degree trespassing, April 7.
• Jimmy Davon Goddard, 35, N. Main Street, Greensboro, was charged with communicating threats, April 8.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a domestic dispute at a residence on River Birch Loop, April 9.
• Police are investigating a report from a resident of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive that a smartphone app was used for an unauthorized transaction, April 9.
• Police are assisting a resident of Leonard Avenue who believes his email account was hacked, April 8.
• Police are investigating a reported assault of a woman at a residence on Bellemeade Street, April 7.
