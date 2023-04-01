Larceny/Theft
Updated: April 1, 2023 @ 1:00 am
Larceny/Theft
• Beloved Nigeria Kennedy, 23, Jamaica Drive, Lexington, was charged with shoplifting, March 30.
• Michael Dale Dudley, 42, Lee Drive, Trinity, was charged with possessing stolen goods, March 30.
• Cameron Miguel Wilson, 23, Trellis Lane, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer, March 30.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Andrew Mark Beck, 59, Harlow Road, Archdale, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, March 30.
• Bryan Patrick Justice, 36, Jordan Valley Road, Trinity, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, March 30.
• Jonathan Desean Allison, 29, Village Creek Way, Salisbury, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 30.
Other charges
• Robert Vasquez, 34, Spencer Street, High Point, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order, March 30.
• Clarence Levon Staton, 32, Williams Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, March 30.
• Sharon Denise Hunter, 54, Woodbury Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, March 30.
• Shantel Lee Johnson, 24, Camden Avenue, High Point, was charged with cyberstalking, March 30.
• Justin Monroe, 24, Allegra Trace, Browns Summit, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, March 30.
Incidents
• Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Brentwood Street. A woman who was assaulted and injured was taken to an area hospital, March 30.
