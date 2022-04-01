Robbery
• Shiane Latezzea Legrande, 20, E. Russell Avenue, High Point, was charged with common law robbery, assault on a school official and communicating threats, March 30.
Larceny/Theft
• Kristin Nicole Hilliard, 34, Arrowhead Drive, Kernersville, was charged with possessing stolen goods, March 30.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Marcus Dwayne Williamson, 45, Gail Street, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 30.
Other charges
• Jamel Keshon Garrett, 21, Craig Street, Burlington, was charged with manufacturing/possessing weapons of mass death/destruction and possession of weapons by a felon, March 29.
• Mia Shanae Dominiqu Davis, 23, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with disorderly conduct and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, March 29.
• Justin Myles Hendrix, 29, W. Harrell Road, Oak Ridge, was charged with felony probation violation, March 30.
• Jenein Ellen White, 36, HIllside Avenue, Union, New Jersey, was charged with injuring or tampering with a vehicle, March 30.
Incidents
• Report of larceny at Walmart on S. Main Street where a woman reported children’s clothes and two pairs of sneakers were stolen from her vehicle. Security footage shows a suspect vehicle, a silver SUV with tinted windows, pulling beside the victim’s vehicle and a person opening the left front door. A suspect or suspects haven’t been positively identified, March 30.
• Report of larceny in the 200 block of E. Commerce Avenue where a man reported that while he was out of his showroom, someone had taken his book bag containing a credit card, identification documents, a laptop computer, a radio headset and $1,200 in cash, March 30.
• Report of larceny in the 4400 block of Deacon Court where a man said someone stole a delivered package from his porch while he was away. The suspect vehicle is a dark blue Dodge Caravan, March 30.
• Report of vandalism and larceny in the 900 block of E. Commerce Avenue where $200 in cash was stolen from a vehicle and a tire damaged, March 30.
• Report of motor vehicle theft in the 200 block of Steele Street where a silver 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander was stolen from a parking lot, March 30.
• Report of vandalism in the 700 block of Panther Drive where a front tire was slashed on a motorcycle, March 30.
• Report of motor vehicle theft in the 6300 block of Long Leaf Court where a burgundy 2013 Nissan Maxima was stolen from a residential parking lot, March 30.
• Report of hit-and-run at exit 108 at S. Main and Interstate 85 Business/U.S. 29 where the driver of a blue Hyundai Accent ran a yield sign entering the highway, causing a white Chevrolet Silverado to swerve to avoid the Hyundai and causing the driver of a black Dodge Charger to collide with the Silverado. The driver of the Silverado fled the scene, March 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.