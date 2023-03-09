Assault
• Dominic Markel Williams, 20, N. Cherry Street, Asheboro, was charged with assault by pointing a gun and assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats, March 7.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Assault
• Dominic Markel Williams, 20, N. Cherry Street, Asheboro, was charged with assault by pointing a gun and assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats, March 7.
Larceny/Theft
• Jose Blas, 49, Old Mill Road, High Point, was charged with failure to return rental property with a written purchase option, March 7.
Other charges
• Brandon M. Davis, 26, Doak Court, Thomasville, was charged with hit and run property damage and driving while license revoked or suspended, March 7.
• Casey Queen, 29, Evergreen Drive, Trinity, was charged with hit-and-run property damage and speeding with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, March 7.
Incidents
• Police are seeking whoever broke into a Dodge Charger parked along Brentwood Street and stole two pistols worth nearly $900, March 7.
• Police are investigating a break-in to a Nissan Kicks along Darden Street and the theft of a wallet, March 7.
• Police are investigating vandalism that caused $1,000 worth of damage to a heating, air conditioning and ventilation unit outside a residence on Lexington Avenue, March 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.