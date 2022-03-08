GUY READ
Assault
• Jonathan Paul Lemmings, 36, Concord Street, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, March 4.
• Jimy Everette Hughes, 48, Partridge Lane, Sophia, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and solicitation for prostitution, March 4-5.
• Mildred Delores Turner, 30, Central Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, March 5.
• Ricky Earl Honeycutt, 60, Garrison Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, March 5.
• Mike Moran Moran Hernandez, 24, Lakecrest Avenue, High Point, was charged with sexual battery, March 6.
Larceny/Theft
• Tyhogany Jackson, 23, Granby Avenue, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, March 7.
• Kayla Williams, 30, Creek Bed Lane, High Point, was charged with one count each of larceny and second-degree trespass, March 7.
• Dustin Andrew Thill, 24, homeless, High Point, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses and felony probation violation, March 3.
• Darion Dashaun Breeden, 30, Richardson Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, March 5.
• Bielle Denae Parks, 26, Barrow Ridge Court, Greensboro, was charged with financial identity fraud, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and impaired driving, March 6.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Willie Dye Jr., 32, Sales Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance, trafficking heroin and possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance, March 7.
• Noah McCain, 22, Hall Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, March 7.
• Tracy Elizabeth Buxton, 32, S. Elm Street, High Point, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive and second-degree trespassing, March 3.
• Tariq Jermaine Atkins, 18, Fairport Court, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and driving while license suspended/revoked, March 5.
• Deanthony Amer Marquez Miller, 23, N. Hamilton Street, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, March 6.
• De’Kwon Khalik Miller, 24, N. Hamilton Street, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possessing stolen goods, March 6.
• Elijah Rodriquez Quick, 22, Carolina Court, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, March 6.
Other charges
• Jessica Urbina, 25, Langford Avenue, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, March 7.
• Shakiyah Patterson, 20, Piedmont Circle, Winston-Salem, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding more than 15 miles per hour over the speed limit, March 7.
Incidents
• Police are investigating the burglary of a residence on Grace Street, March 7.
• Police are investigating vandalism to a structure on Samet Drive in which one of the windows was shattered, March 7.
• Police took a report from a driver who lost a metal dealer tag while traveling along S. Main Street, March 7.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a catalytic converter from a Honda CRV along Bellemeade Street, March 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.