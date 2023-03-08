Assault
• Willie F. Marshall, 42, Edgeworth Street, High Point, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and assault on a female, March 6.
• Alton Lewis Jr., 28, Murray Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, March 6.
• Willie McLaurin, 34, Johnson Street, High Point, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and sexual battery, March 6.
• Bonfils Nduwimana, 38, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, March 5.
• Omar Guerrero, 27, Park Terrace, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, March 5.
Larceny/Theft
• Ladarrius Easterling, 25, Norton Street, High Point, was charged with larceny of dogs, horses, swine, mules or cattle; possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance; and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, March 6.
• Dontavious Commander, 25, Lakecrest Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny by servants and other employees, March 6.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Bianca Littlejohn, 33, Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, March 6.
• Amanda Michelle Reichman, 42, Foushee Road, Ramseur, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, March 4.
• Alexander Michael Reichman, 39, Burgess Kivett Road, Ramseur, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, March 4.
• Johnathan Isaiah Savage, 25, Lynne Avenue, Rocky Mount, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and manufacturing/possession a weapon of mass death/destruction, March 5.
Other charges
• Eric Grimes, 40, Idol Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, March 6.
• Ryan N. Grooms, 22, Rolling Road, High Point, was charged with speeding to elude arrest, March 6.
• Jarred Thomas Boyce, 35, Lakecrest Avenue, High Point, was charged with vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury, March 4.
• Shannon Latoya Graham, 38, Crossing Way, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, March 6.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a man’s report that he was shot in the leg while driving in High Point. He was uncooperative and would not give any other information, March 6.
• Police are investigating break-ins to a Ford Taurus and Nissan Armada on Kent Avenue in which items stolen included $2,700 worth of money orders, $1,300 worth of iPads and smart watches and a pistol valued at $800, March 6.
• Police assisted paramedics with a heroin overdose at a business on N. Main Street. Paramedics took the person to an area medical center, March 6.
• Police are seeking whoever stole several items from a vehicle parked along Smith Street, including $360 in cash, a revolver valued at $400 and a cellphone worth $150, March 6.
• Police are investigating the shattering of a window of a Ford Fusion, causing $500 worth of damage, along Saunders Place, March 6.
• Police recovered a Mercedes CLS550 outside a commercial office along Eastchester Drive that was reported stolen in Greensboro, March 6.
• Police are investigating who broke the cover to an outdoor power outlet at a convenience store on Green Drive, March 6.
• Police helped the owner of a Pontiac Vibe stolen from along Earle Place recover the car in the parking lot of a N. Main Street business, March 6.
