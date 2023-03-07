Assault
• Secoyoh Rorie, 35, Darden Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, March 5.
• Alyssa Manning, 32, Hartley Drive, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, March 3.
• Jessica O. Allen, 41, Sawyer Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, March 3.
• Hanna L. Smith, 27, Lindell Street, Greensboro, was charged with two counts of assault and battery or simple assault, March 4.
Breaking and entering
• Brendan E. Moore, 21, Council Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, March 3.
Larceny/Theft
• Charode Glenn, 56, Red Plum Lane, Jamestown, was charged with writing a worthless check, March 4.
• Breanna Colson, 23, Campbell Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a counterfeit instrument, currency or check; uttering a forged instrument; and obtaining property by false pretences, March 3.
• Andrew S. Beck, 33, Robbins Road, Thomasville, was charged with larceny, March 3.
• Tkeyah Brown, 30, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with two counts of felony larceny and one count of felony conspiracy, March 3.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Aaron K. Johnson, 30, Garden Club Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 5.
• Phylicia Wesley, 20, Kayla Circle, Kernersville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 5.
• Gregory Benthall Jr., 37, Mill Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, prohibited weapons possession by a felon and carrying a concealed gun, March 5.
• Marcus K. Lynn, 36, Andover Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and violating a release order in the presence of officers, March 4.
• Michael J. Faison, 43, Talon Drive, Kernersville, was charged with misdemeanor simple possession of MDPV, which is commonly called bath salts, and possession of drug paraphernalia, March 4.
• Santoyo Fernandez, 21, Pleasant Grove Church Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 4.
• James Bethea, 22, Ambassador Court, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, March 4.
• Jermarco Murdock, 29, Idol Street, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, March 4.
• Nicholas Roberts, 25, Oakwood Drive, Trinity, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, March 4.
• Quadarian Luckey, 30, Guilford Street, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 4.
• Denyse Rabb, 34, Main Street, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked and having a suspended, fictitious, expired or revoked registration, March 3.
• Joshua K. Cobb, 38, Westbrook Court, Archdale, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, March 3.
Other charges
• Dyani Cates, 21, Willard Avenue, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, speeding while attempting to elude arrest and driving with license suspended or revoked, March. 5.
• Dustin Small, 43, Lower Lake Road, Thomasville, was charged with failure to give information after a crash, March 5.
• Ivey Elswick, 22, Lowerywood Circle, Trinity, was charged with felony aiding and abetting, March 3.
Incidents
• Police are investigating whether a bullet struck a living room window at a residence on Thomas Street, March 4.
• Police are investigating a report that a Ford Transit T-25 rented from the Home Depot on N. Main Street being taken to California, March 3.
• Police are investigating vandalism that caused $200 worth of damage to the window of a store on S. Main Street, March 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.