Assault
• John Troy McKinney, 35, Mossy Brook Circle, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, larceny and reckless driving to endanger persons/property, March 2.
• Tyliek Devonte Brister, 26, W. Ray Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a government official, speeding to elude arrest and reckless driving to endanger persons/property, March 3.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Quinton Isiah Sealey, 19, W. Rotary Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 2.
• Jalen Adonis McCall, 28, Grand Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, March 3.
• Ronald Shane Shaw, 51, Prestwick Drive, High Point, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, March 3.
Larceny/Theft
• Ashley Elizabeth Cates, 28, Midway Road, Cheraws, South Carolina, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, March 3.
• Aniela Minga, 21 Academy Street, High Point, was charged with larceny, March 3.
Breaking and entering
• James Robert Williams, 44, Nathan Hunt Drive, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering-building, March 3.
Other charges
• Robert Louis Jolicoeur Jr., W. Parris Avenue, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, driving while license suspended or revoked, no vehicle registration and operating a vehicle with no insurance, March 2.
• Joe Lewis Campbell Jr., 49, Richardson Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, March 3.
• Zyicoren Antonio Little, 19, Ward Avenue, High Point, was charged with vandalism to real property-willful and wanton injury, March 3.
Incidents
• Report of theft of catalytic converters from two vehicles overnight in the 700 block of Old Thomasville Road, March 2.
• Report of larceny from vehicles in the 2500 block of Mendenhall Road where catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles along with fencing, March 3.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 1100 block of E. Green Drive, where a vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle that fled the scene, March 3.
• Report of vandalism in the 100 block of N. Elm Street where a window was damaged on a vehicle, March 3.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 500 block of Qubein Avenue where officers found a light pole in the street that had been struck by a vehicle. A white truck was seen leaving the scene, March 3.
