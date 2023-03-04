• Jahlil Garnes, 19, Briarcliff Drive, High Point, was charged with discharging a firearm into occupied property, discharging a firearm from an enclosure with criminal gang activity, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, speeding to elude arrest, felony conspiracy, assault on a government official and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, March 2.
• Mercadies Breeden, 26, Fourth Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, March 2.
• Ahmer Ali, 21, Ernest Street, High Point, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, March 2.
• Lavores Simmons, 41, Cedrow Drive, High Point, was charged with felony breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering, habitual breaking and entering and obtaining property by false pretenses, March 2.
• Antron Finley, 37, Woodbine Street, Kernersville, was charged with taking or obtaining through a financial card transaction and financial card transaction fraud, March 2.
• John R. Smith Jr., 41, Old Edgar Road, Sophia, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, March 2.
• Marsha J. Ferguson, 59, Hartley Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, possessing or consuming an alcoholic beverage not in its original container in the passenger area of a vehicle and driving while license revoked, March 2.
• Damien Sperrazza, 42, Washington Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, March 2.
• Romaine Tearwood, 56, Evans Street, Binghamton, New York, was charged with aiding and abetting impaired driving, March 2.
• Yakob Gebrehiwot, 19, Guyer Street, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, March 2.
• Baptisha Bonham, 37, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, March 2.
• Marquez McQueen, 25, Windley Street, High Point, was charged with failure to comply, March 2.
• Colby Layne, 21, Hayworth Springs Road, Jamestown, was charged with injury to personal property, March 1.
• Police went to a residence on Commerce Avenue after a report of a domestic disturbance, March 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.