Assault
• Gladys M. Cooper, 46, Baker Road, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, March 2.
Larceny/Theft
• Nikole Roman, 24, White Oak Street, High Point, was charged with failure to return rental property with written purchase option, March 2.
• Isaiah Malik Hicks, 22, Burton Avenue, High Point, was charged with uttering a forged instrument, March 2.
• Randy Dejournette, 37, Brooks Avenue, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, March 2.
• Nathan E. Brown, 36, Dorothy Street, High Point, was charged with larceny, March 2.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Jordan M. Hardee, 25, Balfour Drive, Archdale, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, March 2.
• Keshawn Dickey, 23, Autumn Woods Drive, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, March 2.
• Ahmad Jamil Robert Banks, 23, N. Main St., High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 2.
• Malaysia Gabriel Watkins, 21, Hedgecock Circle, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 2.
• Dominique Otis Robertson, 26, Bailey Circle, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule II controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, March 1.
• Laron Marice Rhone, 46, E. Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, March 1.
• Loval Shawn Stacey Jr., 34, Albertson Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, March 1.
Other charges
• Marcus D. Womak, 29, Vandalia Road, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of failure to comply, driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to stop at a stop sign, March 2.
Incidents
• Report of vandalism in the 500 block of N. Hamilton Street where a window was broken at a business, March 2.
