Larceny/Theft
• Edward Lee York, 56, Wiltshire Street, High Point, was charged with habitual larceny and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, March 29.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Larceny/Theft
• Edward Lee York, 56, Wiltshire Street, High Point, was charged with habitual larceny and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, March 29.
• Dante Rashon Little, 27, Hudgins Drive, Greensboro, was charged with first-degree burglary, March 29.
Breaking and entering
• Karmar Zykie Medley, 19, Annmoore Circle, High Point, was charged with breaking or entering buildings, vandalism to real property wilful and wanton destruction and failure to appear, March 28.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Robert Stevenson Bowden Jr., 32, Meadow Wood Drive, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked and possessing or consuming an alcoholic beverage in a passenger area not in its original container, March 29.
• Michael Eugene Cranford, 56, Johnsontown Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, March 29.
• Jordan Allen Dallas Patton, 24, Hamilton Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun, March 29.
• Jalin Makhi Chavis, 18, Chestnut Heights Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 29.
• Matthew Cody Ortiz, 32, Dogwood Road, Thomasville, was charged with impaired driving, March 29.
• Johnny Johnson Crouch, 58, Van Buren Street, High Point, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon, March 28.
• Cordarius Antoine Wall, 35, Guilford Avenue, High Point, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, trafficking heroin and possession of a firearm by a felon, March 28.
Other charges
• Cuelah Leroy Luallen, 29, Bellemeade Street, High Point, was charged with having a fictitious, expired, revoked or suspended registration, March 29.
Incidents
• Police are investigating the theft of a blue 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle from outside a residence on Admiral Way, March 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.