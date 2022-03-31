Assault
• Larry Finney, 42, Ingleside Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, March 29.
Drugs/Alcohol
• William Junious Corder, 39, Blackberry Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, March 26.
• Paul Traymond McCloud, 25, Taylor Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 26.
• Quentin Donte Hayes, 31, Granby Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, March 26.
• Tulani Breama Bongura, 21, Wendell Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, March 27.
• Hannah Lee Leonard, 18, Lake Drive, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 29.
• Dana Sheppard Brewer, 44, Putnam Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, March 28.
• Kenneth Alvin Bennett, 44, Warbler Court, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and impaired driving, March 28.
• Valerie Imogene Transeau, 39, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespassing, March 29.
Larceny/Theft
• Robert Gerald Nicholson, 48, E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, March 27.
• Nathaniel Matthews II, 25, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of larceny, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, March 28.
• Marlon Austin, 49, Pinebark Lane, Browns Summit, was charged with one count each of embezzlement of property received through office or employment and exploiting an elder or disabled person’s capacity, March 28.
Other charges
• Emmanuel Walker Dines, 23, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, March 27.
• Debra Pemberton, 61, homeless, High Point, was charged with one count each of injury to personal property and second-degree trespass, March 29.
• Leslie Creamer Jr., 30, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with disorderly conduct or disturbing the peace, March 29.
• Montrael Ezell Harris, 30, Denny Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, March 29.
Incidents
• Police are investigating financial cards used without permission of the owner to purchase more than $350 worth of merchandise at a N. Main Street business, March 29.
• Police recovered cocaine and marijuana packaged for sale while towing a Mercedes from Park Street and Green Drive, March 28.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a wallet and personal items from a Nissan Altima parked along Sandybrooke Drive, March 29.
• Police are investigating break-ins to five vehicles along Ingleside Drive, March 28.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose on Westchester Drive. The person was treated at the scene but refused further medical treatment, March 28.
• Police are seeking whoever broke into a vehicle on Armory Drive, March 28.
