Assault
• Martrayvia Johnson, 26, E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault and common law robbery, March 28.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Assault
• Martrayvia Johnson, 26, E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault and common law robbery, March 28.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Tyrone Anthony Pratt, 37, Triangle Lake Road, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor simple possession of MDPV (bath salts), general misdemeanor child abuse and misdemeanor interfering with an electronic monitoring device, March 28.
• Qasim Mohammad Javed, 24, Eskdale Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, March 27.
• Letitia Louise Scala, 34, Dot Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule Ii controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, March 27.
Other charges
• Nakhorn Silavong, 38, Purdy Avenue, High Point, was charged with abandonment of animals, March 28.
• Cody Lilly-McIntyre, 30, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with failure to comply, March 28.
• Talica Iman Medley, 26, Charlotte Avenue, High Point, was charged with misuse of the 911 system, March 28.
• Lateisha Bonae Mock, 28, Underhill Street, High Point, was charged with domestic criminal trespass, March 28.
Incidents
• Police recovered a pistol and ammunition that was found in the front yard of a residence on Sales Street, March 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.