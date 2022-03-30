Assault
• Quante Lee, 29, River Pointe Place, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and interfering with emergency communication, March 28.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Fredrique Lamar Ragin, 24, Stoneybrook Court, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance and failure to appear, March 24.
• Joshua Tyshon Stotts, 36, Cummins Street, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, eluding arrest and expired registration, March 24.
• Aaron Rodney London, 34, Boiling Broke Road, Greensboro, was charged with possession of firearms by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed gun and impaired driving, March 24.
• Brittney Renee Edwards, 28, 16th Street, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, carrying a concealed gun and failure to appear, March 25.
• Mari Phoenix Loving, 27, James Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 25.
• Antonn Lerhon Dumas, 27, St. Croix Place, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, March 25.
• Shanice Marie Smith, 28, Rockbridge Street, Bluefield, West Virginia, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, March 25.
• Daniel Lee Graybeal Jr., 34, Rhonda Drive, Trinity, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, March 25.
Larceny/Theft
• Crystal Michelle Evans, 43, Cranberry Ridge Drive, High Point, was charged with two counts of worthless check, March 24.
Other charges
• Aszullayme Aszullayme, 50, Cedarcroft Court, Greensboro, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, March 24.
• Kristi Gail Rhom, 45, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, March 24.
• Jessica Jean Chambers, 43, Greenoak Drive, Archdale, was charged with second-degree trespassing, March 24.
• Dustin William Smith, 35, homeless, was charged with second-degree trespassing, March 25.
• Lucas Anthony Powers, 38, Eastwind Drive, Archdale, was charged with second-degree trespassing, March 25.
• Adalberto Castillo-Arroyo, 27, Cherry Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun, March 25.
Incidents
• Police are investigating vandalism to a car wash on S. Main Street, March 28.
• Police are seeking whoever broke into a Nissan Frontier along Red Cedar Drive, March 28.
• Police are investigating the break-in and theft of items from a Subaru Crosstrek along Dunwood Drive, March 28.
• Police are investigating the attempted theft of a catalytic converter from a Honda Element at a shopping center parking lot on N. Main Street. The theft attempt damaged the vehicle, March 28
